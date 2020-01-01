‘So what if Eriksen played for Spurs, Arsenal should get him’ – Campbell would swap Xhaka for Inter outcast

The former Gunners striker says he would be prepared to ignore the Dane’s strong ties to north London rivals if a deal could be done in January

should be willing to ignore Christian Eriksen’s strong ties to arch-rivals if an opportunity to prise the Danish playmaker away from presents itself, says Kevin Campbell.

It has been suggested that a player who only left north London back in January 2020 could soon be heading back to familiar surroundings.

Eriksen, who pushed hard for a move away from Spurs in the last winter transfer window, has seen an Italian dream turn into something of a nightmare.

He has struggled for form throughout a testing spell at San Siro that has been broken up by a coronavirus-enforced lockdown and fierce competition for places in Milan.

The 28-year-old has admitted that he may need to cut his spell at Inter short after just 12 months on their books.

Eriksen has told TV2: “This isn’t what I dreamed of. All players want to play as much as possible, but the coach decides who gets to go on the pitch.

“It is a strange situation, as the fans want to see me playing more and so would I, but the coach has different ideas and as a player I have to respect that.”

It has been suggested that Arsenal could be offered the chance to take Eriksen back to English football, with a swap deal involving Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka being mooted.

Campbell believes the Gunners should be pushing for that deal to be put in place, despite a former rival having previously taken in 305 appearances for their north London neighbours.

“Eriksen played for the rivals but we all know the quality he possesses, that is for sure,” ex-Arsenal striker Campbell told Football Insider.

“It is not quite working out for him at Inter right now and I am sure he would be a good addition to Arsenal’s squad.

“I do not care if he played for Spurs – he is a superb player who can bring something to the table for Arsenal.

“I would not mind it if we swapped Eriksen for Xhaka. The key is building and fattening that squad up to challenge and you can never have enough quality players.”