Slovakia vs Azerbaijan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Azerbaijan Nations League 2022Getty Images
UEFA Nations LeagueSlovakia vs AzerbaijanSlovakiaAzerbaijan

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Slovakia welcome Azerbaijan to face them at Anton Malatinský Stadium in a Group C3 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Slovakia vs Azerbaijan date & kick-off time

Game:

Slovakia vs Azerbaijan

Date:

September 22/23, 2022

Kick-off:

2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST

Stream:

fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Slovakia vs Azerbaijan on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In India, fans can catch it on SONY LIV.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

N/A

fuboTV

India

Sony LIV

N/A

Slovakia squad & team news

Four points behind group leaders Kazakhstan, there is still the chance for Slovakia to earn promotion - though they will need to hope results go the other way elsewhere.

Even then, they need to keep their own house in order, setting themselves a tough task for these final few games.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Rodák, Plach, Takáč

Defenders

Pekarík, De Marco, Valjent, Šatka, Škriniar, Chvátal, Mesík, Gyömber, Koscelník

Midfielders

Regáli, Weiss, Duda, Herc, Rusnák, Suslov, Hrošovský, Haraslín, Kucka, Bera, Lobotka

Forwards

Strelec, Boženík, Schranz, Almási

Azerbaijan squad and team news

Two points above Belarus, Azerbaijan face a tough fight to stay in this tier if their rivals take advantage - but destiny remains in their own hands for now.

A key result on the road could do them the world of good as they look to bolster their chances.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Balayev, Magomedaliyev, Agayev

Defenders

Salahli, Mustafazade, Medvedev, Haghverdi, A. Hüseynov, Hasanalizada, B. Hüseynov, Huseynov, Krivotsyuk

Midfielders

Diniyev, Makhmudov, Eddy, Nazarov, Bayramov, Aliyev, Almeida, Nuriiev, Isaev

Forwards

Garayev, Alaskarov, Dadaşov, Emreli, Sheydaev