‘It only took six years and a new hairline!’ - Ramsdale jokes with Holding after Arsenal defender's first Premier League goal

Aaron Ramsdale was happy to tease Arsenal team-mate Rob Holding after seeing him open his Premier League goal account against West Ham, with the Gunners goalkeeper eager to point out that it had taken “six years and a new hairline” for a club colleague to achieve that feat.

The Gunners saw their defensive unit do the business during a meeting with the Hammers at the London Stadium, with Brazilian centre-half Gabriel Magalhaes also getting on the scoresheet in a 2-1 win.

Holding was the man to put them on their way to a much-needed victory in an ongoing top-four bid, with the 26-year-old breaking his top-flight duck at the 81st time of asking.

How did Ramsdale react to Holding’s goal?

Arsenal’s goalkeeper could not resist taking a little dig at Holding after seeing him end a long wait for a Premier League moment to celebrate, with the England international telling Sky Sports: “It only took six years and a new hairline!”

Holding is happy to take the banter as, after previously netting in the Carabao Cup and Europa League, he finally has one monkey off his back.

He said of opening his account: “I’ve scored a few Carabao Cup goals but it’s nice to get my first Premier League goal and hopefully I can build on that now and get some more.

“A clean sheet would have been a perfect day, but we were there or thereabouts.”

Can Arsenal finish in the top four this season?

Victory for Arsenal in east London has cemented their standing inside the Premier League’s top four.

They are guaranteed European qualification for next season and could yet chase down Chelsea to finish in third place.

Champions League football remains the ultimate target for Mikel Arteta’s men, but they know that nothing can be taken for granted.

Arch-rivals Tottenham are still breathing down their neck, ahead of a crucial derby date on May 12, and Ramsdale is eager to keep collective focus locked on what the Gunners can do.

He said when asked about an intriguing tussle with London neighbours: “It was vital we won. I didn't know the [Tottenham] score before I went out but of course that was important if we want fourth or even third if we are looking higher.”

Arsenal will be back in action next Sunday when they play host to relegation-threatened Leeds.

