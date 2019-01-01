Sissoko signs four-year Tottenham extension through till 2023
Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has signed a new four-year contract extension through 2023, the club has confirmed.
The 30-year-old, who joined from Newcastle United, has been an integral member of Mauricio Pochettino’s side since his arrival in 2016.
The France international, a fan favourite at White Hart Lane, was a member of the Tottenham squad that reached last season’s Champions League final against Liverpool.