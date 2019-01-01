Singapore U15 suffer 6-1 defeat against DPR Korea
Singapore's U15 team suffered a crushing 6-1 defeat against DPR Korea in the AFC U16 Championshing qualifiers.
The Cubs were thoroughly outplayed against a side who were too good for them as the North Koreans won the game in domineering fashion. DPR Korea - who are powerhouses at this level - currently top Group I with six points.
Philippe Aw's boys are yet to secure any points after losing two games - including this match and Hong Kong.
Singapore will next pay their final group game against minnows Guam on Saturday.