Simy ‘happy at Crotone’ despite Serie A relegation

The Nigeria international has hinted he could continue his stay at Stadio Ezio Scida notwithstanding his side’s drop to the Italian second-tier

Simy Nwankwo has revealed he is happy at Crotone despite their relegation from Serie A and described the 2020-21 season as his best.

The 29-year-old scored his 20th league goal of the season for the Pythagoreans in their 1-1 draw against Benevento on Sunday.

The impressive goalscoring performances of the Nigeria international were, however, not enough to help Serse Cosmi’s men avoid relegation.

Simy’s current contract with the Pythagoreans will expire in the summer of 2022 and the forward has hinted he could continue his stay with the club.

“I’ve been in Italy for five years, the toughest league in the world for a striker,” Simy told Sky Sport Italia, as per Football Italia.

“Crotone is a fantastic place, the people and club have given me everything and this is the best moment of my career. I think now the time has come to give even more.”

The Super Eagles forward is delighted with his side’s comeback draw against the Sorcerers at Stadio Ezio Scida.

“There is always motivation. It might’ve been different, as Benevento were seeking safety, but we are professionals and must never let anything go,” he continued.

“We didn’t take our foot off the gas in training and we won’t do it in the game either. We never stopped believing today and continued looking for a goal to the very end.”

“What I can assure the fans is that this team never put their feet up, never shirked responsibility.

“In football, the result isn’t always what you want, but in the end, we take responsibility for everything and know that if we’re in the bottom three, that is also partly our own fault.”

Simy will be excepted to continue his fine performances for Crortone when they take on Fiorentina in their last game of the season.

The forward’s eye-catching displays recently earned him a call-up from Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr for their international friendly against Cameroon in June.

Simy has made four appearances since his debut for the three-time African champions against DR Congo in 2018.