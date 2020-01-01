Simpore scores hat-trick as Dinamo-BSUPC cruise past Zorka-BSU to semi-finals

The Burkinabe striker was on target thrice to propel Maleyew Yury's into the last four of the Belarusian Women's Cup on Wednesday

Salimata Simpore provided an assist and bagged a hat-trick as Dinamo-BSUPC zoomed into the Belarusian Women's Cup semi-finals after a 5-3 second leg triumph over Zorka-BSU on Wednesday.

The Burkina Faso striker is gradually establishing herself in Belarus since she joined Meleyew Yury's side during the winter this year.

The 33-year-old was on target in the 6-0 quarter-final first-leg victory at Dynama-Juni Stadium two weeks ago and went on to propel her side to an 11-3 aggregate triumph against Zorka.

More teams

Having held a huge 6-0 first-leg lead, Dinamo did not take too long to draw first blood through Hanna Pilipenko thanks to Viktoriya Kazakevich's assist in the 10th minute at RTsOP-BGU stadium

However, Viktoriya Gerus struck to cancel Kazakevich's opener for the hosts' equaliser in the 27th minute but Simpore recovered the visitors' lead four minutes from half time.

Four minutes after the restart, Simpore teed up Kazakevich to open a two-goal lead for Dinamo before the Burkinabe forward grabbed her brace thanks to Kazakevich's assist in the 53rd minute.

In the 59th minute, Valeriya Bogdan rallied the team for a comeback as she pulled one back before Palina Girchits scored to reduce the deficit to one goal, seven minutes later for Zorka.

Red-hot Simpore hit her treble in the match in the 69th minute to bury the comeback hopes of the hosts and wrapped up an away victory for the visitors in the eight-goal thriller.

Article continues below

Simpore, who played from the start to finish in the second leg managed four goals against Zorka in the quarter-final doubleheader and has now scored 12 goals in 10 outings for Dinamo this season.

's Dabda was also involved for the duration but 's Bambanani Mbane remains on the sideline due to injury.

Having advanced, Dinamo will continue their pursuit to claim all the domestic titles this season, joining Neman, Bobruichanka and holders Minsk.