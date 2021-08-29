Simon Deli: Adana Demirspor sign Club Brugge defender

The 29-year-old Ivorian defender has penned a three-year contract to leave the Belgian champions and move to Turkey

Adana Demirspor have sealed the signing of defender Simon Deli from Club Brugge on a permanent deal on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old Ivory Coast centre-back has signed a three-year with the Turkish Super Lig side after two years with the Belgian champions.

“Simon [Deli] is leaving permanently for Turkey,” Club Brugge confirmed on their official website.

"Deli [29] came to our club in July 2019 and became the national champion that season.

“Last season, the Ivorian was loaned out to Slavia Prague after the winter break and now Deli is leaving permanently to Adana Demirspor.”

Demirspor have also confirmed on their social media pages that Deli has signed a three-year contract after leaving Brugge.

“Adana Demirspor can announce they signed a three-year contract with Simon Deli, the 29-year-old defender of the Ivory Coast national team, who plays for Club Brugge,” read the statement.

Kulübümüz Slavia Prag ve Club Brugge formasını giyen Simon Deli ile 3 yıllık anlaşmaya varmıştır. Aramıza hoş geldin Deli #SenDeliBizDeli pic.twitter.com/J7KA5NoFCU — Adana Demirspor 💺❌💺 (@AdsKulubu) August 28, 2021

Deli, who has managed 14 caps for the national team, signed for the Czech First League side Sparta Prague in 2012 but made no league appearances for the club.

He, however, gained competitive experience in the Czech league by being loaned out to other Czech First League clubs, Ceske Budejovice and Pribram.

In January 2015, Deli moved from Sparta Prague to their rivals Slavia Prague, who were then struggling to avoid relegation and he quickly established himself there, playing in 66 out of their 74 league matches in his first three seasons.

He won the 2016-17 Czech First League title with Slavia Prague, and was the runner-up for the Best Defender of the Year award and in June 2017 he extended his contract until June 2020.

Deli, who made his debut for Ivory Coast in 2015 and went on to represent his country on the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, was also a transfer target for a number of European clubs among them Scottish giants Celtic.

Demirspor have so far played three matches in the Super Lig, losing the opener 1-0 against Fenerbahce, drew 1-1 against Kayserispor and also posted a 1-1 draw against Konyaspor.