Simeone promises to win back support at Atletico Madrid

After another disappointing performance for the Rojiblancos, the coach is determined to get the fans back on side through hard work and results

Diego Simeone insists he will only try to win back support "through actions, not words" after another disappointing day for .

Beaten by third-tier Cultural Leonesa in the this week, Atleti were held to a 0-0 draw on Sunday at home to , a team that started the day bottom of LaLiga.

With no wins and just one goal from their past four games in all competitions, questions have been raised about whether Simeone's undoubtedly successful time in charge at the club could be coming to an end.

Defeat in the derby to next Saturday will only intensify calls for the head coach to leave, but Simeone is determined to show he can salvage Atleti's season.

"I can't say anything to the people [who do not have faith]," he told reporters. "All I can do is show them through actions, not words. Words mean nothing.

"I'm respectful with everybody. I was whistled because I wasn't doing well in my second spell at the club [as a player]. The fans are critical when the team doesn't win. And it's for me to find solutions to that.

"The first thing we need to do is to get back working. After that, I'll make my decisions based on what I feel is best for the team. We have a week to return to peace and calm, which is something you need in football.

"I have a great squad and a few lads are expected back from injury this week. On Saturday, we will be going out with the hope of winning the match."

Simeone refused to criticise the Wanda Metropolitano fans for their support on Sunday and stressed Atleti could have won the game had they shown a more clinical edge in the second half.

"The public get you going, they get involved and do their part in encouraging the team," he said. "We've just played two games away from home that didn't turn out well and the fans were good today.

"On other days, you can easily end up losing games like this. We could have won the game in the second half."