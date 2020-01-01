Sierra Leone's Kaykay on target as Osayi-Samuel's QPR suffer Carabao Cup upset

The Championship club's hopes of progressing to the next round were dashed after Saturday's five-goal thriller

Sierra Leone defender Osman Kaykay scored a goal for Queens Park as they were eliminated from the by League One club Plymouth Argyle.

The Hoops suffered a 3-2 loss in the first round of the competition at Home Park on Saturday.

It was their first competitive outing in the 2020-21 season ahead of their Championship opener against on September 12 at home.

started Saturday's encounter on the front foot after Ryan Manning fired them ahead as early as in the second minute.

A few minutes later, Joe Edwards ensured both teams went into the break level with his equaliser in the 32nd minute.

After the restart, Danny Moore put Plymouth Argyle ahead with his 55th-minute strike but his lead was short-lived by Kaykay's goal two minutes later.

The Sierra Leone international and Osayi-Samuel were in action from start to finish for QPR but Frank Nouble's match-winning strike for the League One outfit crushed their hearts in the 72nd minute.