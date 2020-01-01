Does Liverpool’s Soumare interest spell the end for Naby Keita at Anfield?

The Guinea star’s injury problems has weakened his place in Jurgen Klopp’s side, but is he on borrowed time with supposed interest in LOSC Lille man?

In truth, neither nor Naby Keita have benefitted from the dynamic midfielder’s transfer from RasenBallsport Leipzig in 2018.

Having sealed the deal to bring the Guinea star in 2017, Jurgen Klopp waited a year for the exciting Leipzig star to arrive for the 2018/19 campaign which was meant to herald a new phase for the Reds as they sought to end their Premier League hoodoo.

“Twenty-five years is a long time. If we sit here in four years I think we’ll have won one title - I’m pretty sure.” Klopp in 2015.



Will he finally deliver that elusive PL title with Salah, Mane & Keita playing starring roles? via @GoalcomNigeria https://t.co/uFVaCWLvyh — Seye Omidiora (@theReal_SeyE) August 11, 2018

Nearly two years have passed and it’s not been plain sailing for the player, who’s struggled to live up to the potential he showed in the . Keita's been slowed down by persistent injury worries since joining the Reds, and has featured in 51 games in all competitions since the start of last season.

Breaking it down further shows the midfielder’s lack of action this term; he’s featured in only 18 of 29 league matches, which accounts for 14 percent of the champions-elect’s total minutes on the pitch.

Certainly, this wasn’t how player, manager and club saw Keita’s first two years panning out, with the near irrepressible ex- man not filling the bill as the Merseyside giant’s X factor in the middle of the park. Instead, the bit-part role he’s endured has largely frustrated fans at the club who haven’t seen the all-round midfielder in full flow.

In public, Klopp doesn’t seem to have turned his back on the 25-year-old, yet the Anfield giants won’t wait forever for the West African to deliver on the promise that saw him named in the Bundesliga team of the year in 2016/17 and XI the following season.

As a result, recent links to LOSC midfielder Boubakary Soumare have cast doubts on Keita’s long-term future at Melwood, but should the ex-Leipzig man be worried for his place?

The French-born wonderkid has played in 30 of Les Dogues’ fixtures this term, with 20 appearances coming in a possible 28 fixtures.

Before the top flight’s suspension, the highly rated player had already featured in more games than he did last year (18) and 2017/18 (14), and was on pace to surpass best tally by a significant margin by the end of the campaign.

Still 21, Soumare’s pace is truly impressive for someone of his physical profile, and the youngster backs that up with an impressive array of skills with the ball at his feet.

The way in which he runs past opponents like they’re aren’t there is utterly brilliant, and his non-stop movement suits a Klopp side to a tee.

His defensive contributions for Christophe Galtier's side, which sees him make use of his recovery pace and high anticipation to ruin opposition attacks in their infancy, is also a major asset.

In fairness, given the young midfielder’s hard running style, it’s little surprise links with Liverpool continue to materialise.

He may not post incredible final third figures but that isn’t the number one metric for a Klopp midfield anyway, and the low return can be explained by Galtier's decision to often deploy the French youth international in a midfield double pivot alongside the experienced Benjamin Andre.

This effectively lessens Soumare’s sojourns forward and likewise his attacking output.

The likelihood of the midfielder featuring in a deep role for the six-time European champions is slim given the different styles and formation of both clubs.

While Galtier favours a 4-2-3-1, former boss Klopp has predominantly set-up his side in a 4-3-3 in recent campaigns, with Fabinho sitting in front of the defence flanked by a pair of central midfielders.

The profiles of the other midfield men at the club suggests Keita may not find himself in the firing line if Soumare does arrive; Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum are 29, while the ageless James Milner and Adam Lallana are 34 and 31 respectively, with the latter's contract expiring this summer.

Given the physical burden Klopp places on the players in the middle of the park, it’s only logical to seek reinforcements especially when your incumbents are ageing.

Nevertheless, the Guinea star will have to start delivering for last season’s winners to avoid being axed from the squad if he doesn’t begin to fulfil the potential that prompted Liverpool to splurge and wait 12 months for his arrival.

It was telling that with the UCL Last 16 tie against in the balance, Keita wasn’t on the bench despite his manager seeking reinforcements. The ex-Leipzig man was signed for nights like this, but was yet again missing when his quality could’ve been useful at Anfield.

He’d started only two games in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic caused a disruption, and that’s not good enough for someone who arrived on the back of heavy investment by the club.

Keita has, so far, failed to consistently produce the X factor that was expected from him at Anfield, and as long as rumours of interest in Soumare persist, so will his long-term future in Merseyside.