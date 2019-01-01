Shin Tae-Yong outlines players criteria for Indonesia

The new Indonesia national team head coach will be looking to get his first squad together in January 2020.

Newly installed head coach Shin Tae-yong will not be making it easy for any Indonesian players to make it to the national team and has already sounded out what he is looking for.

Indonesia had been using a fair few naturalised players in recent times but for Tae-yong, it is vital for him to have players who have the incredible motivation of fighting for the unified cause.

"For me, the players who have played in overseas may not mean they are good players. I managed to catch some of the matches and there were a few naturalised players, but they didn't not look any better than the locals.

"Players who are egoistic and does not even think of sacrificing themselves for the national team will not be selected. Any player selected will be those that are ready with the spirit to fight," said Tae-yong during his unveiling.

The South Korean takes over from Scot Simon McMenemy who have failed in the current joint World Cup and qualifications, with defeats in every single one of the five matches that they've played thus far.

With a four years contract given to Tae-yong and the responsibility of the senior and junior teams handed to him, he has the unenviable task of lifting Indonesian football back to the upper echelon of Asian football.

He is expected to make his first squad announcement on January 13 where he will be looking to see first hand just what he has to work with over the next 48 months.

