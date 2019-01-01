'She's an opportunity to play in China' - Reign's Predmore explains Elizabeth Addo's exit

The Western Sydney Wanderers loanee has parted ways with her parent club Reign as she seeks for a new challenge in Asia

Elizabeth Addo has terminated her contract with Seattle Reign, club's president Bill Predmore has confirmed, with a move to China in sight.

Addo joined the American top-flight outfit in January 2018 from Swedish side Kvarnsveden and made 13 appearances.

Prior to her contract termination, the 25-year-old had an off-season loan to Australia, where she made eight appearances and scored twice for Western Sydney Wanderers.

“Elizabeth informed us that she has an opportunity to play in China that will be beneficial to her and her family,” Reign FC president Bill Predmore told club website.

“She asked for our assistance in making the move and we are supportive of her request. We appreciate her efforts on behalf of Reign FC last season and wish her well.”

Ghana international Addo has previously suited up for Rivers Angels, Spartak, Ferencvarosi and Kvarnsvedens.