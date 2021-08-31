Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero - Who are the top 10 Premier League goalscorers of all-time?

Goal takes a look at the top 10 goalscorers in Premier League of all-time...

It has been 15 years since he retired from professional football, but former England international forward Alan Shearer still holds the record of scoring the most number of goals in the history of the Premier League.

The former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers star netted 260 goals in 441 Premier League matches in his 18-year long career. Other than being the highest goalscorer of all-time, he also holds the joint-record of scoring the most goals in a single Premier League match (five).

Shearer is followed by former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney who netted 208 goals in 491 appearances for Everton and the Red Devils. Rooney's predecessor at Manchester United Andy Cole is the third-highest goalscorer with 187 goals in 414 matches.

Argentina international forward Sergio Aguero, who left Manchester after 10 seasons in 2021 and joined Barcelona, is the fourth-highest goalscorer of all time with 184 goals 275 appearances for the Cityzens. Aguero also holds the record of scoring the most number of Premier League goals for a single club.

Article continues below

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane is the only active player to feature among the top 10 highest goalscorers with 166 goals. He overtook former Liverpool forward and current East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler (163) to climb to the seventh position last season.

Here, we take a look at the top 10 players who have scored the most number of goals in the Premier League.

Who are the top 10 goalscorers in the Premier League of all time?