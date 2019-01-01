'She should win before she talks' - Trump hits back at Rapinoe as White House row rumbles on

The President of the United States continued to vilify the USWNT captain's actions after she said she would not go "to the f*cking White House"

United States president Donald Trump has fired back in the row with USWNT star Megan Rapinoe over her refusal to attend the White House, saying that the midfielder should "win first before she talks".

The 33-year-old helped fire the defending champions into the World Cup quarter-finals on Monday after scoring two penalties in their 2-1 victory over Spain , to set up a last eight clash with hosts in Paris.

The veteran winger made subsequent headlines this week after stating that she would refuse an official invitation to the President's residence were the USA to retain their title, stating: "I'm not going to the f*cking White House."

The Reign FC captain added that she did not expect the team to recieve such a honour as they did in 2015 during Barack Obama's administration, adding: "We're not going to be invited."

Trump previously criticised Rapinoe's refusal to sing the national anthem at the World Cup earlier this week, stating that he did not feel her actions were appropriate.

Now, he has responded on social media to her latest comments to announce that he will invite the USWNT to the Oval Office regardless of whether they triumph again in France, in a rambling missive that saw him also fire criticism at Rapinoe's comments and actions while characteristically heaping praise upon himself with several factually misleading statistics.

"Women’s soccer player, Megan Rapinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F...ing White House if we win.”," the 73-year-old wrote on Twitter .

"Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, black unemployment is at the lowest level in our country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House.

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe , just stated that she is “not going to the F...ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

"I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!

"We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.

"Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House, or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team.

Article continues below

"Be proud of the flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!"

Inspired by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protest, Rapinoe became the first white athlete to kneel during the USA national anthem in 2016, in solidarity to protest against discrimination.

While she is the only player at the World Cup who currently refuses to sing the national anthem, she is not the only one to have shot down accepting an invitation to the White House, with captain Alex Morgan also stating that she would decline such an offer .