'She meant everything to me' - Klopp pays tribute to his mother following her death at the age of 81

The Liverpool manager was unable to travel back to Germany for the funeral due to current coronavirus restrictions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to his mother following her death at the age of 81.

Elisabeth Klopp passed away in January, and is survived by Jurgen and his two sisters Stefanie and Isolde.

Klopp has expressed his sorrow during a short interview with German publication Schwarzwaelder-bote, having been unable to attend her funeral on Tuesday.

"She meant everything to me. She was a real mom in the best sense of the word," he said.

"As a devout Christian, I know she is in a better place now."

Covid-19 travel restrictions prevented Klopp from travelling back to Germany for the memorial service, but he has pledged to commemorate his mother's life in a separate event when it is safe to do so.

"The fact that I can't be at the funeral is due to the terrible times," he added.

"As soon as the circumstances allow, we will hold a wonderful commemoration that is appropriate."

Jurgen was the youngest of the three children Elisabeth had with his father Norman, who died at the age of 66 in 2000.

Klopp has previously spoken of the sadness he feels over the fact his father never got to see him achieve Premier League and Champions League glory with Liverpool, having benefitted from his wisdom in the earlier stages of his career.

"The actual thing is my father was a natural coach as well. So if you would have asked him he would have said you have to become a coach,” he said.

"We never spoke about that and he pushed me through my own career, pretty much, with really harsh criticism and stuff like this. But now he never saw my real career, so that's hard from time to time."

Liverpool's official Twitter account posted a picture of Klopp at Anfield after his mother's death was announced, with the caption: "You'll never walk alone, Jurgen".

You’ll Never Walk Alone, Jürgen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mjgSmXZWgn — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 10, 2021

West Ham and Wolves replied via their respective social media accounts offering their condolences, while the Premier League also posted a short message of its own.

Our thoughts are with you, Jürgen ❤️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 10, 2021

Everyone at Wolves offers our thoughts and sympathies to Jurgen and his loved ones. 💛 — Wolves (@Wolves) February 10, 2021