Shaqiri airs Liverpool title dream after returning to Klopp’s plans in style during derby triumph

The Swiss star has not seen much football this season, but he was among the goals against Everton as the Reds took another sizeable step forwards

Xherdan Shaqiri has declared it to be his “dream” to help end 30 years of title pain and bring the English top-flight crown back to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side continue to make impressive progress in their bid to secure the Premier League trophy in 2019-20.

The Reds remain unbeaten through 15 games this season, with a 5-2 derby mauling of Everton on Wednesday seeing them maintain an eight-point lead at the summit.

The international returned to favour and the scoresheet in a meeting with the Toffees and is determined to play his part in delivering a memorable success on Merseyside.

Shaqiri told BBC Sport: “We are grounded. We take it game by game and that's the most important thing. We don't need to think about winning titles.

“My biggest dream is to win the title with this club and give it to the fans. So we will try everything. We have to focus on the pitch, stay grounded and work hard every day. If we win, it will be amazing but we still have a long way to go.”

Shaqiri’s outing against was his first since September 17 and only his third of the season in the Premier League.

He is delighted to have proved his worth once again, with the 28-year-old telling Liverpool’s official website: "I think you saw [how much I enjoyed it] on the pitch.

"It was unbelievable to be back on the pitch, I was very happy when I knew I'd play. I wanted to have a good performance.

"I've worked hard for the last few months - I've been injured and worked very hard. So I'm very happy to be back. I'm in good shape and very happy to be back.

"Obviously I was injured and I worked hard to come back. I was very happy when I knew I'd play.

"It was not simple to come straight back in the derby but I'm always confident and try to make a good performance and help my team. It was a really good day for us."

He added, with the likes of Divock Origi and Adam Lallana also getting starts as Klopp shuffled his pack "[The first half] was unbelievable. We obviously changed formation a little bit and some players played who didn't play a lot for a few weeks.

"We did very well. It's big credit for the team; you can see how good we are. We started very well. Of course, it was a little bit dramatic and we have to learn from our little mistakes, but that's football.

"It's a busy period now and we have to go on and win games, that's the most important thing in football. It was a good night for us Reds."