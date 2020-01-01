Shanghai winger Ordega explains why she prefers a foreign coach for Super Falcons

The Nigerian football body is in search of a substantive coach for the women's team since the exit of Thomas Dennerby

Shanghai Shenhua winger Francisca Ordega has disclosed that she will prefer a foreign coach to handle the Nigerian senior women's national team.



The 26-year-old helped to African Women's Cup of Nations success in 2018 in and the Women's World Cup Round of 16 last year in under the tutelage of Thomas Dennerby.

Since the exit of Dennerby last September, the Super Falcons have been without a substantive coach - a vacuum that needs to be filled as they seek to defend their African title later this year.



On Monday, Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick said plans are on to appoint a world-class coach for the team as he blames the delays on the global coronavirus pandemic.

And the former Washington Spirit star has explained her preference for foreigners over domestic coaches, noting the foreign tacticians have more exposure and understand the game better.

"I think home-based players always find it difficult to play under foreign coaches at first," Okeke told SavidNews.com.

"It's just the same way I had difficulty adapting to a foreign coaching system for the first time in Europe.

"Having played under both a local and foreign coach, I would say I prefer foreign to our home-based coach.

"Foreign coaches are more exposed and way ahead in terms of handling training, giving instructions, understanding the basics of the game, using modern training facilities, mentality and have an unbiased relationship with players.

"I am not saying the home-based coaches are bad, just that the foreign ones are more exposed and understand football better.

"I am nobody to decide for NFF and I am good to play under any coach be it home-based or foreign.

"However, if I am to chose, I will go with a foreign coach. For the same reason, most Nigerians choose foreign products over home-based products."