Seydou Doumbia: Ex-Newcastle United and Girona striker joins FC Sion

The Ivory Coast international has teamed up with the Stade Tourbillon club after leaving the White and Reds

Seydou Doumbia has signed a one-year deal with Swiss side FC Sion on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old striker joined last season but left the Spanish club in the summer following their relegation to the Segunda Division.

On Monday, the forward, who had previously played in with , completed his return to the country after penning a short-term deal with the Stade Tourbillon outfit.

"I am very happy to have found an agreement with Seydou, he has the experience of Switzerland and he will not need time for adaptation,” club president Christian Constantin told the club website.

“He has to help us achieve our goals in this championship and I look forward to seeing him in action under the FC Sion jersey. He has long been a dreaded opponent and he is now one of ours."

Sion will be the 10th overseas club for the striker, having played for , AS , and CP, among others.

Doumbia will reunite with his compatriot Xavier Kouassi, ’s duo of Alex Song and Christian Zock, ’s Ayoub Abdellaoui, Angola’s Joaquim Adao and the Democratic Republic of the Congo goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu at Sion.