Seven Africans learn Turkish Kadinlar Ligi quarter-final fate

The quarter-final draw of the Turkish domestic competition has been released and a host of stars from Africa will be in action

Nigeria's Esther Sunday and Mali's Bassira Toure will lead the attack for ALG Spor as they take on Kayseri Gencerbirligi in the Turkish Kadinlar Ligi quarter-final encounter on Wednesday.

The African duo has been outstanding in front of goal since joining the Turkish giants recently, scoring two and five goals, respectively, in three appearances in the preliminary stages this season.

To reach the last eight, ALG Spor pipped Fomget Genclik, Kirecburnu and Dudulluspor to top Group C with nine points, while Kayseri Gencerbirligi ended as runners-up in Group D with five points.

Elsewhere, Fatih Vatan Spor will be counting on South Africa duo Rachel Sebati and Letago Madiba in the quest to edge Group D winners Konak Belediyespor in the quarter-final on Thursday.

Sebati and Madiba scored two and one goals, respectively, as Fatih Vatan Spor finished runners-up in Group A with six points and must be at their best to help their side silence the five-time winners.

Also, the Nigeria duo of Ramat Abdulkareem and Ijeoma Daniels will seek to inspire Adana Idmanyurduspor when they battle Group C runners-up Fomget Genclik in the quarter-final on Thursday.

Abdulkareem scored once and featured prominently alongside Daniels in the group phase as they finished top of Group B with seven points from three matches to reach the last eight.

On Wednesday, Besiktas, who finished top of Group A, will slug it out with Tunisian Mariem Houij's Atasehir Belediyespor.

Houij made an impactful outing for Atasehir as she scored once to see her side claim the second spot in Group B with five points.

The knockout fixtures of the quarter-finals of the competition will take place on April 28 and 29 at Arslan Zeki Demirci Sports Complex.