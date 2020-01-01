Serie A selects June 13 as provisional return date from coronavirus suspension

clubs have selected June 13 as the provisional date the league will return from its coronavirus suspension.

After a meeting of its clubs on Wednesday, a large majority selected June 13 as the resumption date over the other option, June 20.

The Italian top flight still requires government approval before it can officially confirm play will resume on June 13.

"Regarding the resumption of sporting activity, the date of June 13 June for the resumption of the championship was indicated, in accordance with government decisions and in accordance with the medical protocols for the protection of players and all professionals," a statement from Serie A said.

