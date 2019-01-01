Serie A 2019-20 key fixtures: Juventus host Napoli on second gameweek

New boss Maurizio Sarri will come up against his former club on just the second weekend of the new season

champions will host last season's runners-up on the second gameweek of the 2019-20 campaign, headlining the list of key fixtures for the upcoming season.

The league announced the fixtures for the new campaign on Monday, with the 2019-20 season set to begin on August 25.

Antonio Conte's Serie A return with will come at home to promoted Lecce, while Juventus' title defence starts with a trip to .

The Bianconeri romped to an eighth consecutive league title last term and will face an early test of their credentials under new head coach Maurizio Sarri – Napoli boss until 2018 – when Carlo Ancelotti takes his side to Allianz Stadium on September 1 in the teams' second match of their respective seasons.

That day will also see the first Rome derby of the season, with and facing off at Stadio Olimpico.

It has been an intriguing close season in , with many of the country's top clubs changing coaches.

Conte is now at Inter and Sarri is back in Serie A with defending champions Juve after leaving .

swapped Gennaro Gattuso for Marco Giampaolo and Roma are now under the tutelage of Paolo Fonseca.

The first Milan derby between Giampaolo's AC Milan and Conte's Inter is scheduled for September 22, with the reverse fixture lined up for February 9.

In November, Juventus face a Turin derby against and a home clash against AC Milan.

Following the winter break between December 23 and January 5, Napoli host Inter and Juventus meet Roma in the capital in January before the season comes to an eye-catching close on May 24.

Juve host Roma, Inter travel to – who finished third last season – and Napoli take on Lazio at the San Paolo on what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the campaign.

All fixtures are subject to changes for live broadcast and European commitments.

Matchday one fixtures in full

v Brescia

v Napoli

Hellas Verona v

Inter v Lecce

Parma v Juventus

Roma v

v Lazio

v Atalanta

Torino v

v AC Milan

Serie A 2019-20 key fixtures:

September 1, Juventus v Napoli

September 1, Lazio v Roma

September 22, Milan v Inter

October 6, Inter v Juventus

November 3, Torino v Juventus

November 10, Juventus v Milan

November 24, Milan v Napoli

December 8, Lazio v Juventus

December 15, Genoa v Sampdoria

--

January 5, Napoli v Inter

January 12, Roma v Juventus

January 26, Napoli v Juventus

January 26, Roma v Lazio

February 9, Inter v Milan

March 1, Juventus v Inter

April 5, Juventus v Torino

April 11, Milan v Juventus

April 19, Napoli v Milan

April 26, Juventus v Lazio

May 3, Sampdoria v Genoa

May 24, Juventus v Roma