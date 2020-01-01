Sergio Lobera - Mumbai City dominated the game against FC Goa

The Mumbai City boss explained why Bartholomew Ogbeche did not start against FC Goa…

A late penalty goal helped clinch a win against despite being the second-best side for the majority of the match.

The Islanders' head coach Sergio Lobera was happy to get the three points against his former club and was all praise for his players after the match ended.

“The most important thing is to create chances and I am very happy and proud of my players because I think the substitutions were good and the players who came in from the bench, their attitude was amazing. We dominated the game, played well, created chances and finally, we scored. It is not easy. We dominated the game against with 10 players and I am very happy with these three points,” said Lobera after the game

The Spanish coach acknowledged that his team lost a lot of 50-50 challenges on multiple occasions during the game.

“In the last match, we dominated the game despite playing with 10 players. Today (Wednesday) we created more opportunities, we improved our level of play. We need to play quickly, there are a lot of stops during the game. It is not easy. Physically the team worked very well because it is a hard situation to work with such short pre-season. The players have given a big effort physically and I am happy with the attitude of the players. We need to improve.

“Sometimes it is not easy because when you have the possession of the ball you need to play faster. It is true we lost a lot of balls in 50-50 situations. We need to improve. We don't have much time in between games. We played four days ago and we played today again. I loved how the players played and all the players believe in our style of play, this is the most important thing.”

Former striker Bartholomew Ogbeche came on as a substitute in the 71st minute and was deployed behind Adam Le Fondre. Lobera explained why he chose to field Ogbeche in a new role.

“We needed more players to arrive in the box. I think Ogbeche arrived very well from the second line. We changed the full-backs to produce maximum crosses and finish those. We created a lot of chances with this kind of football. I am very happy with all the changes and Ogbeche played very well in that position and he understands very well what I want.”

The former Las Palmas boss also suggested that it is possible for Ogbeche and Le Fondre to start together but due to FC Goa’s style he was forced to keep the Nigerian on the bench in the beginning.

“It is possible. They can play together but today in this game, knowing how FC Goa play, I decided this option but it is possible to play them together,” said the Mumbai coach.