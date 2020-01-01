Seoposenwe leads Sporting Braga past Estoril Praia to Portuguese Women's Cup final

The Banyana Banyana star provided the opener in her side's advancement after Wednesday's win over Estoril Praia

Jermaine Seoposenwe was superb for Braga as they confirmed their place in the 2019-20 Portuguese Women's Cup final following Wednesday's 4-1 semi-final win over Estoril Praia.

Braga had subdued Ovarense after a 2-0 victory to reach the last four in February and a semi-final clash with Estoril earlier billed for May was moved due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Despite arriving from this summer, the international continued to make her mark for the Portuguese side as she made the best of her presence for Miguel Santos' team.

More teams

On their part, Estoril edged CF 4-2 on penalties in their quarter-final contest after a 2-2 draw in regulation time in February.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

In Estoril, Braga evidently showed great intent to reach the final as Seoposenwe opened the scoring on the back of a fine run from the right-wing to hand the visitors the lead after just 11 minutes.

The visitors were gifted a penalty after a poor challenge inside the area on Hannah Keane and Dolores Silva did not miss the chance from the spot to double their lead three minutes later.

Diana Gomes almost added the third but had her goal chalked off after she was adjudged to have committed a foul in the 29th minute.

On the brink of half time, Keane also came close for the third goal but the hosts survived the situation as her header came off the goal post.

After the recess, Santos' ladies continued from where they left off as Myra Delgadillo finally grabbed a third of the match off a fantastic build-up five minutes into the second half of the encounter.

In the 75th minute, American forward Keane almost bagged her second goal of the match but she was halted by an Estoril defender before Delgadillo completed the rout.

Seoposenwe featured for the duration of the match and has now scored twice in seven outings in all competitions for Braga.

Article continues below

The win sees Braga reaching the final of the Portuguese Cup following a 2019 disappointing quarter-final defeat to Benfica.

With a secured spot in the final, Seoposenwe and Braga will face defending champions Benfica in a quest for the crown.

Seoposenwe will be hoping to continue their fine start to life in when Santos' side hosts Clube Condeixa for their next league fixture after the international break on December 19.