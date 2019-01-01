Senegal vs Benin: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The winner of the first quarter-final will book a date with either Nigeria or South Africa in the semis

The 2019 quarter-finals matches get underway as face Benin at Cairo’s 30 June Stadium.

After qualifying second in Group C, an early goal from Sadio Mane booked Senegal’s place in the quarter-finals as they defeated 1-0 in the first knockout round.

Benin, meanwhile, upset with a 4-1 victory on penalties on July 5 after drawing 1-1 through normal time and are into their first ever AFCON quarter-final. They drew all of their three group-stage games to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Senegal squad Goalkeepers Diallo, Gomis Defenders Ciss, Koulibaly, Cisse, Sane, Sabaly, Gassama, Wague Midfielders Gueye, Kouyate, N'Diaye, Saivet, Diatta, Ndiaye Forwards Konate, Niang, Mane, Balde, Sarr, Diagne, Thioub

Senegal may have to do without Ismaila Sarr, who was struggling with a muscular problem at the end of the clash against Uganda. Krepin Diatta (knee) and Alfred Ndiaye (stomach) are also struggling for fitness.

Senegal have already lost goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who has return to club side after fracturing his hand.

Possible Senegal starting XI: Gomis; Gassama, Kouyate, Koulibaly, Sabaly; N’Diaye, Gueye; Thioub, Saivet, Mane; Niang

Position Benin squad Goalkeepers Farnolle, Allagbe, Kakpo Defenders Baraze, Salomon, Verdon, Imorou, Kiki, Adilehou, Fassinou Midfielders Anaane, Adeoti, D'Almeida, Sessegnon, Seibou, Kossi Forwards Djigla, Mounie, Pote, Soukou, Azankpo, Dossou

One change is necessary in the backline as Khalid Adenon is suspended following his red card in the previous round.

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie should return after a ban and go to the head of a 5-4-1 system.

Possible Benin starting XI: Farnolle; Baraze, Adilehou, Bazare, Verdon, Imorou; Pote, D’Almeida, Adeoti, Soukou; Mounie

Betting & Match Odds

Match Preview

Senegal’s quest for a first African Cup of Nations title continues against modest Benin in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Aliou Cisse’s side, who are the continent’s best according to the FIFA Ranking, may not have been at their absolute peak to this point of the tournament – notably suffering a 1-0 loss to – but they have won their other three matches, spearheaded by the efforts of star Sadio Mane, who has scored three goals.

Mane had a mixed match against Uganda in the last 16, netting the decisive strike after quarter of an hour but later seeing a penalty stopped. He will, however, continue to take his nation’s spot-kicks going ahead.

They displayed their tactical versatility last time out by defending deep and playing in a direct manner, and having shown Uganda the correct amount of respect, Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has pledged to do likewise for Benin.

“They have lots of qualities. They defend very well. Now, it's left for us not to underestimate them and play with our qualities as well in order to beat them,” he told Goal.

’s Cheikhou Kouyate echoed the thoughts of his team-mate as he explained: “If you want to win you have to play very well to show that you deserved to reach this stage of the competition.

“In today's football there are no small teams, we are going to prepare well for the game.”

The Squirrels have been nothing if not tenacious throughout this competition, scoring only three goals in four games but going undefeated by stringing together a succession of draws. Indeed, they have spent only 21 minutes trailing thus far.

The side ranked 88th on the FIFA Ranking stunned Morocco in the previous round, going down to 10 men early in extra-time and then surviving a missed penalty from their opponents.

Having gritted their teeth, they won through on spot kicks, with goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbe the standout.

More heroics are required if they are to reach their first AFCON semi-final.