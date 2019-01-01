Senegal complain to Caf about Guinea's alleged age-cheating

The U17 Afcon age-cheating storm rages on with Senegal becoming the latest to protest against the alleged falsifying of date of births

The Football Federation (FSF) have filed a complaint with Caf against Guinea for alleged age-cheating at the Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations (U17 Afcon) finals currently taking place in .

Senegal’s complaint comes after also threatened to drag Cameroon to Fifa for allegedly manipulating ages at the competition.

Senegal claim they have evidence that two Guinea players, Ahmed Tidiane Keita and Aboubacar Conte, forged their date of births to be eligible for the tournament.

Both the implicated players featured when the Guineans beat Senegal 2-1 in a Group B match on Thursday.

“These players previously took part in the U16 International Dream Cup organised by the Football Association from 14 to18 June 2017 in Japan and whose staging was authorised by Fifa with different birth dates indicated as follows: Ahmed Tidiane Keita born December 31, 2001 and Aboubacar Conte born November 13, 2001,” read a letter, as seen by Record (and reported by Dakar Actu).

The FSF claim that both players were in fact born in 2002.

“These two players have reduced their ages by one year by obtaining new passports different from those used during the Japan tournament in 2017,” read an extract from the letter.

The FSF also referred Caf to the Dream Cup official website where the alleged players’ date of births are published, different from their ages registered for the U17 Afcon.

Video footage of the concerned players while at the Dream Cup were also sent to Caf as evidence.

Already, Guinea have had one player stopped from participating at the ongoing tournament after he failed an MRI test.

The FSF also reinforced allegations of their opponents' history of age-manipulation by claiming that Guinea had six players barred from taking part at the U17 Afcon qualifying tournament last year.