Semi Ajayi seals West Brom’s comeback win against Huddersfield Town

Slaven Bilic’s men came from behind to make it eight matches without defeat in the Championship, while the Nigerian got his second goal of the season

Semi Ajayi headed in a late goal for West Bromwich Albion as they claimed a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over in Sunday’s Championship game.

The international has now scored in his last two encounters for the Baggies after his maiden goal in their 1-1 draw against .

The Terriers took the lead after 16 minutes thanks to Lewis O’brien’s fierce low shot past goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Matt Phillips equalised three minutes later before Karlan Grant put the visitors ahead after 35 minutes to take a half-time lead at the Hawthorns.

Article continues below

However, a turnaround in the second half saw claim maximum points when Darnell Furlong levelling matters before Phillips sealed his brace to take the lead.

Ajayi then sealed the win after heading home from Matheus Pereira’s corner as the Baggies made it eight games without losing.

Sitting fourth on the Championship log with 16 points after eight games, Bilic’s side face Queens Park in their next outing.