Ifedayo doesn't want pressure, insists on not being compared to Rufino

Selangor's mid-season foreign signing Ifedayo Olusegun intends to make enjoyment his priority while playing for his new club.

Although 's mid-season signing Ifedayo Olusegun is eager to help his new team, he is intent on avoiding the pressure that comes from being compared with the man he is taking over from.

The former Felda United and forward was signed by the Red Giants and his former boss at the Fighters B. Satiananthan when the mid-season transfer window opened earlier this month, as replacement for star striker Rufino Segovia, who is currently sidelined due to injury until July.

The new signing however is adamant on not being compared with the Spanish star, who was also last season's top-scorer.

"I came to Selangor as a new player and I don't want to be regarded as anyone's replacement, including Rufino's. He and I are different players, and I only want to focus on helping the team succeed this season in my own way.

"No one can play football under pressure, and that's true for me too; I don't want to feel pressure playing as a forward. I want to enjoy playing as much as possible," the 28-year old player told league organiser Malaysian Football League.

