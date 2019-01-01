Selangor will face PDRM without Syazwan, one foreign player

The Red Giants will face PDRM in their Malaysia Cup Group D encounter without two key players, revealed head coach B. Satiananthan.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Red Giants will face PDRM FA in their matchday three Group D encounter without at least two key players, revealed head coach B. Satiananthan on Thursday.

While in-form winger Syazwan Zainon is out due to an injury, they will also take to the pitch without one foreign player this Sunday.

"Kapet (Syazwan) is definitely out of the game, he hasn't been able to recover in time. Furthermore, we'll play to PDRM again on Aug 21 in the return fixture, as the boys will play in the Sultan's cup (Sultan of 's Cup on Aug 24), hopefully he recovers soon.

Syazwan Zainon. Photo by Sports Regime

"Muhymeen (winger Khyril Muhymeen Zambri) however has just recovered, and the rest of the players are available for selection. We can only play with four foreign players though, due to this year's ruling that requires teams to field only four foreign players against Premier League clubs in cup competitions. It's tough for me to decide who to bench, but I'll take the next two days to make the decision," said the experienced trainer when met by Goal after training on Thursday.

Beginning this year, Super League teams, who are allowed to sign up to five foreign players to their roster, are only allowed to field four of them in cup matches against Premier League sides, who are only allowed to sign up to four non-Malaysian players.

Satiananthan also wants his charges to be wary of what their Sunday opponents can do, having seen them come from behind in their matchday two encounter against another Super League outfit in the group, Felda United.

Despite trailing 3-1 and playing with 10 men with around 30 minutes remaining on the clock, the Cops finished the game the victors, recording a 4-3 home win with a last-gasp winner.

"We must respect PDRM because of the way they came back against Felda. They have nothing to lose and I know Ela (head coach Elavarasan Elangowan). They will be there to go all out and enjoy the game.

"For them winning will be a big bonus, as they want to prove that they have the quality of a Super League outfit, having won promotion for next season. We must take the game seriously," noted the former Felda boss.

