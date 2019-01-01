Seattle Reign part ways with Ghana's Elizabeth Addo

The Ghanaian midfielder is now a free agent after breaking her ties with the American topflight outfit.

Ghana international Elizabeth Addo announced that she has parted ways with American side Seattle Reign.

The 25-year-old joined the National Women Super League outfit from Swedish side Kvarnsveden in January 2018 and she made 13 appearances at the Cheney Stadium.

During her 2018 off-season, the Black Queens midfielder who previously played for Spartak and Ferencvarosi moved on loan to Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers.

Despite having six-month left on her contract with The Reign, the Ghanaian star took to her official twitter handle to announce the news on Tuesday.

Together with Seattle Reign FC we've mutually agreed to part ways.I want to thank de Club,de Predmore Family,Technical staff,Teammates,de Fans for de Love and care you'll always be in my heart.thank you @ReignFC Wishing you all a very successful season🙇💙💙 pic.twitter.com/cbaroxwxDw — Elizabeth Addo (@AmaPele10) February 5, 2019

Having parted ways with the American club, Addo is now a free agent and she is expected to secure a new club in coming days following her impressive loan outing in Australia.