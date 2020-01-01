Sean Selvaraj important part of Selangor's future - Feichtenbeiner

Selangor's 7-0 hammering of PDRM in their matchday 10 Malaysia Super League encounter produced an unlikely man of the match; Sean Selvaraj.

's 7-0 hammering of PDRM FA in their matchday 10 Malaysia encounter last Saturday produced an unlikely man of the match.

Sean Selvaraj had mostly been playing bit parts since joining the Red Giants in 2018, especially under former head coach B. Satiananthan, who mostly fielded him as a late-game substitute. But after only one match under technical director and interim head coach Michael Feichtenbeiner, he was handed a start against the Cops on Saturday.

The 24-year old forward repaid the German's trust in stunning fashion, scoring a brace before going on to assist three of their goals in the rout.

More teams

3 Assists.

2 Gol.

1 Sean Selvaraj.



RT jika anda setuju Sean Selvaraj adalah Man of The Match untuk perlawanan #PDRMSEL sebentar tadi.#RedGiants#KitaAdalahSatu#CIMBLigaSuper2020 pic.twitter.com/q5uYLCer0B — FA Selangor (@FASelangorMy) October 3, 2020

After the match, Feichtenbeiner revealed his assessment of the former Negeri Sembilan product, when asked about it by Goal.

"This (players not getting enough playing time) sometimes happens. Every coach has the type of players [that they prefer]. Sean has skills, which is very important for our tactics; transition football needs fast players who can work in defence. His running was very good today and so was his off-the-ball running because he gave his teammates a lot of options, and this is what our style of football needs.

"Today he performed well and he can grow a lot. If he takes his chances and score, that's perfect. He must work on and off the ball for the team and so far he has been taking his chances in training. If he was lazy, I'd never give him a chance. He's a player I'd like for the future," explained Feichtenbeiner.

Michael Feichtenbeiner. Photo from Getty

The man of the moment himself reiterated the need to take the chances that circumstances have presented him.

"I've shown that I'm very, very hungry. I haven't had many chances under Satiananthan, which is not is fault because he had to stick to his tactical strengths, while the new coach's preference is players who run. I'm really happy that I managed to use the chance today to help the team, not just through the goals but also the assists and good movements.

Article continues below

"Everyone at the team knew that Selangor are not where we should be, so we need to buck up in our last two games."

He also revealed to Goal that he has another year on his contract at the team.

"Well, I still have sometime left in my contract, but with the new coach that will come in and the fact that I enjoy being here, I see no reason for leaving next season," noted Sean.