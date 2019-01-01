‘Schoolboy’ Mustafi slammed by Keown as Arsenal defender’s shambolic showing dents top-four bid

The Germany international endured another tough afternoon against Crystal Palace on Sunday, with more questions being asked of his value to the cause

Shkodran Mustafi has been slammed by former defender Martin Keown for his latest “schoolboy” showing which has dented the Gunners’ bid for a top-four finish.

The World Cup winner has faced plenty of criticism over his performances this season.

More questions of his value to the cause are being asked on the back of a 3-2 defeat to .

Mustafi is considered to have been at fault for all three of the Eagles’ goals, with the 27-year-old struggling with the basics expected from a player of his standing.

Keown told Match of the Day 2 when assessing the German’s latest showing at Emirates Stadium, starting with Christian Benteke’s opener: "This is just poor defending, Mustafi.

"When the ball goes over your head you drop off as quick as you can. He's not even aware of Benteke.

"If the ball is delivered into the box, it's a tap in. Mustafi has completely switched off.

"He sees him and puts the burners on but Benteke just steps inside of him. It's school boy defending."

Mesut Ozil levelled matters for Arsenal on home soil, but they fell behind again when Wilfried Zaha struck just past the hour mark.

Turning his attention to that effort, Keown said: "Mustafi, good position.

"Just drop off and deal with it. He tries to out-strength Zaha. He calls on the goalkeeper to come but there's no pace on the ball.

"Better decision making. It's costing you and your team. It's avoidable."

Keown added on an incident in the second half which saw Palace almost score again when Mustafi was caught out of position: "He's arguing!

"Mustafi's got his hands in the air. The ref is not blowing. Get back and defend!

"Thankfully Ainsley Maitland-Niles has got that in his DNA and he got back to defend."

And on James McArthur’s third for Palace, the ex- international said: "I'm going to come for Mustafi again.

"McArthur is coming in at the far post. You just need to stay with him.

Article continues below

"When everyone else attacks the ball, do your job. Ball comes into the box. Flicks it on. Mustafi loses his man and McArthur it's an easy header."

Arsenal remain fourth in the Premier League despite coming unstuck against Palace, but they are level on points with London rivals and only two clear of .

As a result, the battle for qualification appears set to go down to the wire.