Scholes says Solskjaer deserves new Man Utd contract but sounds trophy warning

An Old Trafford legend wants to see his old team-mate start delivering silverware after transforming the Red Devils back into a formidable force

Paul Scholes says that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves a new contract at Manchester United, but has also sounded a trophy warning as the club nears a fourth successive season without silverware.

Solskjaer is reportedly in line for a new three-year deal at Old Trafford, with his current contract due to expire in June 2022.

Scholes thinks the Norwegian has done enough to earn a renewal, but is slightly worried that his ex-team-mate has yet to deliver any tangible success, and has questioned whether he has enough strength in depth at his disposal to take the next step.

What's been said?

"I think he probably deserves it. There's been progress from the manager before," the United legend said on the Webby & O'Neill YouTube channel.

"I think the team looks a lot better, it's much more exciting, there's goals in the team - which you always expect from a United team, anyway.

"I think the only problem is: win something. It's a little bit of a worry. Losing the [FA Cup] quarter-final to Leicester, it wasn't good.

"For fans especially, the Europa League was tough in Milan, I thought players looked a little bit jaded - [Bruno] Fernandes especially.

"He probably did need the rest against Leicester, but on the other hand, I don't think United are in a position to rest people for the big games.

"I think they have 12 or 13 players that are good enough to go and win a lot of games. Is the squad then deep enough when you're leaving these big players out to go on and win the bigger games?"

Can United still win a trophy this term?

The only piece of silverware still available to the Red Devils heading into the business end of the 2020-21 campaign is the Europa League, which they last won under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

Solskjaer's side will take on La Liga outfit Granada in the quarter-finals of the competition, with the first leg of the tie set to take place in Spain on April 8.

United are also still playing for a runners-up spot in the Premier League behind runaway leaders Manchester City, with a home fixture against Brighton up next this weekend.

Solskjaer's record as manager

Solskjaer was a popular appointment when he came back to Old Trafford to succeed Mourinho two years ago, and has had a positive effect in the dressing room while making some shrewd signings in the transfer market.

The 48-year-old has overseen 137 games including his brief caretaker spell in charge, recording 77 wins, 31 draws and 30 losses - guiding United to their second-highest Premier League finish in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era and four semi-finals.

