‘Scary to think Alexander-Arnold is only 21!’ – Potential & power of Liverpool’s defence excites Johnson

The former Reds full-back has saluted the qualities of a youngster following in his footsteps, while also hailing Alisson and Virgil van Dijk

star Trent Alexander-Arnold is already a winner and senior international, with Glen Johnson admitting it is “scary” to think what could be achieved by the 21-year-old.

Despite his tender years, a product of the Reds’ famed academy system already has over 130 combined appearances for club and country to his name.

A reputation has been established as one of the most productive assist-makers in the Premier League, while many consider him to be the pick from a well-stocked right-back pool when it comes to Three Lions duty.

Alexander-Arnold is looking to make the most of his rapid rise to prominence, with there a desire on the part of a Merseyside native to be a one-club man, and Johnson believes anything is possible for an exciting young talent.

The ex-Reds defender told The Mirror: "I think people still forget that Trent is only 21!

"He’s still got plenty to learn, but he just seems to get better and better every time he puts on a Liverpool shirt and he’s got the potential to go right to the top.

"The scary thing is that being so young means he’s got time on his side and playing alongside the likes of Virgil van Dijk will only stand him in good stead moving forward."

Important lessons are being taken from Dutch centre-half Van Dijk, with the Netherlands international another of those that Johnson holds in the highest regard.

He added, when piecing together a Premier League team of 2019-20: "There isn’t too much that hasn’t been said about the quality of the Dutch international and given he finished runner-up in the Ballon d’Or, he has to be in my team.

"Football is a very taxing sport both physically and mentally, but everything seems to come so easy to Van Dijk and he’s a huge reason for why Liverpool have been so successful this season."

Another key component in Liverpool’s record-breaking campaign has been international Alisson.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper has become a talismanic presence for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the Reds finding a reliable option to fill what had become a problematic position.

Johnson said of the South American: "He’s been absolutely brilliant since he signed for Liverpool. They’d struggled to find a top-class keeper for a number of years, but in Alisson they’ve found one of the world's best.

"He’s made a number of key saves for the club so far, with that one against in last season’s Champions League perhaps the most crucial."