Scaloni predicts Argentina success if Messi 'does what he does every Sunday'

The South American side just need the forward to deliver what he does in every game, according to their manager

Lionel Scaloni hopes Lionel Messi can just produce "what he does every Sunday" as target success at the Copa America this summer.

Argentina will face Nicaragua on Friday in their final friendly before their Copa campaign begins against on June 15.

Messi is still bidding to win his first senior title with Argentina, and his performances for the national team have often been criticised.

But Scaloni believes his nation can be successful as a team with a strong team showing and Messi doing what he does regularly for .

"If we have a good performance as a team and, in addition, Messi does what he does every Sunday, surely we will do well," he enthused.

"We know that we have pure dynamite above, high goal players, so if we are solid, we will have many possibilities, these players were born to win, to compete at these levels, to make them understand what it means to play with This shirt is the easiest, they are used to all this. "

The Argentina boss named Messi, star Sergio Aguero and River Plate forward Matias Suarez to lead his attack against Nicaragua, choosing to roll out a strong attacking force in the preparation match.

And Scaloni is excited by the potential of his group of forward and hopes they can be put in positions to find the net regularly.

"We know we have pure dynamite up there," he said.

"So, if we are solid, we will have many possibilities."

While Argentina will be expected to win, Scaloni isn't taking anything lightly ahead of Friday's friendly.

"We watched the last two games of Nicaragua, it's a difficult team, it's an important match for us."

Argentina last won the Copa America in 1993 and have lost four of the last five finals.

An injury to Brazilian star Neymar may have provided a minor boost to the Albicelestes as they attempt to break end their drought in the regional competition.