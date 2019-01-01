Sarri returns to take Juventus training as pneumonia recovery continues

A bout of illness has meant a frustrating start to life for the team's new manager, but he is now back with the squad

Maurizio Sarri has returned to the training field with as he continues his recovery following a bout of pneumonia.

The 60-year-old was diagnosed with pneumonia in mid-August and was forced to stay away from Juve's opening two games of the season – a 1-0 victory at and a thrilling 4-3 triumph over his former club .

There were indications that Sarri could make an early return to the sidelines for the game against Napoli.

"We have the final training session in the afternoon and then we will see if he is able to make it tomorrow," Juve assistant Giovanni Martusciello said the day before the match.

Though Sarri was at the game in Turin, he watched on from the stands as his side earned a thrilling win thanks to a last-minute own goal from Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

With much of his squad away on international duty, Sarri led part of Juve's training session at Continassa on Wednesday.

Gonzalo Higuain and Douglas Costa will not resume work with those of their team-mates not on international duty until Friday, having been prescribed extra rest by Sarri following their exertions against Napoli.

Following one season at the helm of , Sarri returned to Italy this summer to take over from Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri left the club at the end of last season, despite leading the Bianconeri to their eighth consecutive Serie A title.

Juventus, however, fell in the quarter-finals to , as their search for a first European title since 1995-96 goes on.

The club made headlines on Tuesday when they surprisingly left striker Mario Mandzukic and midfielder Emre Can out of their squad for the Champions League.

Article continues below

Giorgio Chiellini also missed out, though his absence was expected after the veteran defender was ruled out for six months following surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Juve are back in action at on September 14 before opening their Champions League group stage campaign away to four days later.

The club were also drawn with and in Group D.