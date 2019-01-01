'Sarri is in big trouble, it reminds of Chelsea's dark times under Mourinho' - Petit

The 6-0 defeat to Manchester City could be the beginning of the end for the Italian according to the France World Cup winner

Maurizio Sarri's nightmare spell at Chelsea harks back to the days of Jose Mourinho's disastrous second coming at Stamford Bridge, according to former midfielder Emmanuel Petit.

The Blues have not scored an away goal in 2019 while a run of three Premier League defeats in four games has seen them lose their place in the top four.

Given owner Roman Abramovich's tendency to move quickly to quell unrest on-the-field, Sarri's position is already under scrutiny.

Mourinho was twice a victim of the Russian's itchy trigger finger, his second sacking coming after the club lost nine of their opening 16 matches of the 2015-16 campaign, after which many players had downed tools.

“I understand that a manager has to stick with his views and opinions, even sometimes against his own players' thinking - because maybe he's right - but I'm sure that Sarri is very nervous," said Paddy Power ambassador Petit.

"His body language in a recent press conference showed this, as did what he did with Guardiola on Sunday.

"Things like this shouldn't happen, and when they do you show everyone - fans, journalists, players - that you're losing the plot. It reminds me a bit of the dark times under Jose Mourinho.”

Sarri's ambitious tactics and decision to move N'Golo Kante into a more offensive position have been among the main characteristics of his tenure.

The Italian has refused to adapt amid the troubling run of form and such stubbornness could be his undoing according to Petit.

"Sarri said he is a strong man, that he has a vision for the team and will ignore the critics, especially in relation to Jorginho and N'Golo Kanté," the France World Cup winner stated.

"He said that he would stick to his guns. I understand and I appreciate that - I respect it - but I think he has forgotten something very important: he doesn't have to convince the press or the fans, he has to convince his players.

"And for the moment it's difficult to believe his players are confident about the way they play and the way he wants them to play.

"Should Sarri be sacked right now? When Roman Abramovich feels the pressure like this, he doesn't dwell on feelings, he just cuts down the tree.

Article continues below

"He did it with Jose Mourinho and he did it with Antonio Conte after winning the Premier League, so he will have no emotion about doing the same with Sarri.

"If the next result is a bad result, that could be the last game for him.”

Emmanuel Petit is a Paddy Power ambassador. To read more visit https://news.paddypower.com/