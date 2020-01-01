Sarr sets three records inspiring Watford to upset Liverpool

The Senegalese forward was on target twice against the Reds to achieve his remarkable records

Three records tumbled for Ismailla Sarr as silenced 3-0 in Saturday’s Premier League games.

The 22-year-old contributed two goals and one assist as the Reds' unbeaten run came to an end at 44 games.

In the process, Sarr achieved some landmarks to cap an awe-inspiring outing at Vicarage Road.

On a personal note, it was the first time he will be involved in three goals in a single game in the top five European leagues after 108 games.

Also, he became the first player to have a hand in at least three goals in a Premier League outing since Hotspur’s Harry Kane three seasons back.

Furthermore, he is the first player in ’s elite division to find the net twice against Liverpool since Marcus Rashord for Manchester in March 2018.

With six goals in his kitty for the Hornets across all competitions so far, he would be hoping to find the net against as Nigel Pearson’s men continue their fight to avoid relegation.