Sarr bags brace, Troost-Ekong shines as Watford secure victory over Reading

The Senegal and the Nigeria internationals made key contributions for their respective clubs at Vicarage Road

Ismaila Sarr scored twice while William Troost-Ekong delivered an impressive performance to help Watford secure a 2-0 victory over Reading in Friday’s Championship game.

The Hornets’ six-game winning run was halted against Middlesbrough on Monday and the Senegal and the Nigeria stars were on hand to help them return to winning ways at Vicarage Road.

Sarr was afforded his 36th start of the campaign and utilized the opportunity to increase his tally while Troost-Ekong made a key contribution to help Xisco Munoz’s men keep a clean sheet.

The Senegal international open the scoring in the 12th minute of the encounter after receiving a timely assist from Kiko.

Two minutes later, Sarr doubled the Hornets’ lead to complete his brace in style after he was set up by Philip Zinckernagel.

Reading made several efforts to try and reduce the deficit but the Troost-Ekong led defence delivered solid defensive displays to ensure they secure all three points in the outing.

Sarr featured for the duration of the game, struck three shots, completed four dribbles and had 43 touches on the ball.

Troost-Ekong also lasted for the entirety of the game, made one tackle, three clearances, blocked two shots in his effort to help the Hornets keep a clean sheet.

His compatriot Isaac Success was a 78th-minute substitute for Ken Sema in his sixth appearance this season, having only recently returned from hamstring problems.

Reading paraded Anglo-Nigerian Ovie Ejaria for 78 minutes before he was replaced by Sam Baldock while Sone Aluko featured for 87 minutes in the encounter.

With the result, Watford maintained their second spot on the Championship table after gathering 82 points from 41 games.

Reading, meanwhile, dropped to the sixth spot with 66 points from the same number of matches and will hope to return to winning ways against Cardiff City.

Sarr and Troost-Ekong will be expected to continue their eye-catching performances when Watford slug it out against Luton Town on April 17.

The 23-year-old Senegal winger has now scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 appearances this season across all competitions.