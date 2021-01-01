Santos vs San Lorenzo: How to watch and live stream CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores

The 2020 finalists hold a commanding lead going into Tuesday's second leg in Brasilia

The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores is up and running once more, with a series of preliminary rounds to determine who makes the group stage for 2021.

And Tuesday's eye-catching final qualifying clash brings together two former champions in San Lorenzo and Santos.

This is the last hurdle before the first round proper, which was drawn on April 9.

Both the Argentine and Brazilian clubs have tasted glory in this tournament and will be desperate to make a claim for one of those spots with a strong performance.

How to watch San Lorenzo vs Santos

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 13 5:30pm / 8:30pm San Lorenzo vs Santos Fanatiz

What has happened to Santos and San Lorenzo so far in the 2021 Copa Libertadores?

San Lorenzo qualified for the 2021 Copa by virtue of their league position in the last Superliga competition held in Argentina, which finished all the way back in March.

Since then the Cuervo's form has been rather sporadic, with coach Mariano Soso losing his job at the end of 2020 in a bid to improve performances.

His replacement Diego Dabove has also found life in Bajo Flores hard-going, but San Lorenzo at least had no problem advancing from the second stage of qualifying, downing Universidad de Chile 3-1 on aggregate.

Santos also entered the new Copa Libertadores in the second stage of qualifying, having played in the 2020 final recently as three months ago.

There, Cuca's charges lost a tense final 1-0 to Palmeiras, who netted in the dying seconds to take the crown.

This time round Deportivo Lara were dispatched in the opening preliminary tie, and the Peixe triumphed 3-1 in Buenos Aires to take a commanding lead over San Lorenzo going into the second leg, which is played in Brasilia due to restrictions in place in Sao Paulo state owing to the Covid pandemic.

Santos and San Lorenzo team news and preview

Venezuela star Yeferson Soteldo will start for Santos in place of Lucas Braga after a brilliant cameo in Buenos Aires off the bench.

Santos may also welcome back Kaio Jorge, with the teenager now recovered from injury and available for selection.

San Lorenzo are without defender Diego Braghieri, who suffered a muscle strain in last week's first leg.

They do welcome back goalkeeper Sebastian Torrico, with the veteran now recovered from a shoulder injury that has kept him out of action since the end of 2020, although he is unlikely to start in Brasilia.

Probable Santos XI: João Paulo; Pará, Kaiky, Luan Peres, Felipe Jonatan; Alison, Ivonei, Gabriel Pirani; Marinho, Marinho, Kaio Jorge, Soteldo.

Probable San Lorenzo XI: Devecchi; Herrera, Donatti, Gattoni, Pittón; O. Romero, Rodríguez, Ramírez; A. Romero, Fernandez, Di Santo.

