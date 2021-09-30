Sangare scores and gets sent off as PSV breeze past Sturm Graz

The Ivory Coast international endured mixed feelings on the occasion he opened his season's goal account for the Red and Whites

Ibrahim Sangare scored his first goal in a European competition but he was later sent off in PSV's 4-1 thrashing of Sturm Graz in Thursday's Europa League clash.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring for the Eredivisie club in the 32nd minute, a goal which separated the teams at the break.

Following a corner-kick from Marco van Ginkel, Sangare fired in a right-footed shot to open his goal account for the 2021-22 season.

Later in the second half, the former Toulouse midfielder received a yellow card in the 57th minute and he was given his marching orders with a minute left on the clock after he got his second yellow card in the game.

Following Sangare's opener, Eran Zahavi doubled their lead at the Merkur Arena in the 51st minute followed by goals from Philipp Max and Yorbe Vertessen that sealed PSV's maiden win in the Europa League this season after they held Real Sociedad to a 2-2 draw a fortnight ago.

Sangare's expulsion was his first red card in his professional career which started at Ligue 2 club Toulouse in 2016.

The Ivory Coast midfielder joined PSV in September 2020 on a five-year deal and he has made his way into Roger Schmidt's plans.

He has played 12 matches in all competitions this season but he is set to miss the Red and Whites' next Europa League outing against Monaco, on October 21.

Next up for PSV is an Eredivisie fixture against Maduka Okoye's Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Schmidt's men are currently fourth in the Dutch top-flight standings with 15 points from seven matches, four points behind leaders Ajax.

Meanwhile, Sangare is expected to be summoned for Ivory Coast's Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Malawi in October, after he played every minute of their games against Mozambique and Cameroon earlier this month.

The 23-year-old, born in Koumassi, made his debut appearance for the Elephants in 2015 after playing for the Ivory Coast's U20 and U23 teams.