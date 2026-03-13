Sampdoria, supporters’ meeting: criticism of the club, support for the team and a petition for ‘fair and accessible’ football

This was a significant initiative taken by Sampdoria’s organised supporters, who gathered last night – as had been planned for several days – at a rather symbolic location, ‘Largo U.C. Sampdoria’, in front of the Gradinata Sud, for a meeting of all the factions that make up the heart of Sampdoria’s fanbase. The initiative was organised by the groups of the Blucerchiati’s South Stand and forms part of the climate of protest that has been surrounding the Sampdoria environment for months now. During the meeting, the banner ‘Hands off Sampdoria’ was displayed, symbolising the stance taken towards the current management.





During the meeting, the fans reiterated that the protests will continue in the coming weeks, taking various forms. “Our stance against the ownership is still active; we are protesting and will continue to do so not only with banners and chants, but on the streets and in person. We must be a thorn in their side,” reports Il Secolo XIX. The organised groups also clarified their stance towards the team, emphasising the distinction between protesting against the club and supporting the players during matches. However, their support will be limited to the 90 minutes of play.

As the season draws to a close, the message remains focused above all on the need to support the team at the stadium. "They don’t deserve hugs and warm welcomes at the end of the match. But let’s be clear: when Sampdoria play, we still need a full stadium; if things don’t go as they should, we’ll make our voices heard. Right now, however, there are nine finals to come and we need everyone." No comment was made, however, on the recent change in management, with the transition from the Foti-Gregucci duo to the internal solution with Lombardo. During the meeting, the launch of a petition for “fairer and more popular” football was also announced, which will be presented outside the stadium starting from Saturday’s match. It will be possible to sign the petition at designated stands outside the stadiums during matches; this initiative stems from the Blucerchiati and a similar proposal by Arezzo fans, but will involve numerous groups across Italy.