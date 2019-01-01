Samatta’s Genk triumph over Cercle Brugge

The Tanzania international featured as Hannes Wolf’s men secured their seventh league win this season at Jan Breydel Stadium

Mbwana Samatta was on parade as clinched a 2-1 victory against Cercle Brugge in Saturday’s Belgian First Division A fixture.

The 26-year-old was afforded his 17th league start and helped his side return to winning ways after losing to Antwerp in a Cup tie on Tuesday.

Junya Ito opened the scoring for Hannes Wolf’s men in the 34th minute of the encounter before Thibo Somers levelled for the hosts.

In the 70th minute, Sander Berge scored the match-winning goal to help the Blue-White secure maximum points at Jan Breydel Stadium.

Samatta featured for the duration of the game but could not add to his seven league goals this season.

international Paul Onuachu was substituted at the hour mark while his compatriot Stephen Odey was not listed for the match.

Article continues below

The victory moved the Blue-White to the eighth spot on the First Division A table with 24 points from 17 games.

Genk will hope to continue the impressive form when they face in Tuesday’s game.