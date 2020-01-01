Samatta: Tanzania captain resumes training at Aston Villa
Following the easing of the coronavirus lockdown in England, Mbwana Samatta and Marvelous Nakamba resumed training alongside three other players at Aston Villa on Friday.
Earlier this week, the English top-flight authorities granted clubs permission to resume training for the first time in eight weeks after players and club staff underwent coronavirus testing between Saturday and Sunday.
The Premier League has been on suspension since March with the Villains battling against relegation in the 19th place on the table.
May 22, 2020
Aston Villa resumed training on Wednesday with Egypt duo Ahmed Elmohamady and Trezeguet among the first batch of players to resume to the field while Samatta and Zimbabwe’s Nakamba were put through their paces on Friday.
⚽️👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/rAGbxxYK80— Ahmed Elmohamady (@Elmo_27) May 20, 2020
During the session at Bodymoor Heath, hygienic and social distancing measures were observed while the coaching crew led by manager Dean Smith wore face masks.
What a 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙨 day. 👌#AVFC pic.twitter.com/H0UDfJQ9t9— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 22, 2020
Prior to the suspension of football in England, Samatta scored two goals in six appearances for Aston Villa across all competitions following his arrival from Genk in January.
The Tanzania captain made a goalscoring Premier League debut against Bournemouth on February 1 and he later scored side's only in their 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the League Cup final on March 1.