Samatta scores brace in full Fenerbahce debut against Fatih Karagumruk

The Tanzania star had a memorable outing as he made his first start in the Turkish Super Lig at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium

Mbwana Samatta scored two goals to inspire to a 2-1 victory against Fatih Karagumruk in his full Turkish Super Lig debut on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was handed his first start in Erol Bulut's team, and he found the back of the net in each half of the encounter to secure their second league win of the season.

It did not take long for the captain to impress as he opened the scoring for the hosts in the 24th minute through Caner Erkin's assist, and he later doubled Fenerbahce's lead with his second of the day in the 68th minute.

Samatta was in action for 84 minutes before making way for 's Papiss Cisse to make his Fenerbahce debut after completing a free transfer from Alanyaspor during the week.

Last Sunday, the 27-year-old made his Super Lig bow as a second-half substitute in the Istanbul derby as the Yellow Canaries settled for a goalless draw against .

GOOOOOAAAAALLLLL GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLL GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLL SAMAATTTTTTTAAAAAAAA! pic.twitter.com/ERKTgNlPF1 — Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) October 3, 2020

Samatta's heroics came as a relief for the Yellow Canaries after they recorded back-to-back goalless draws in their last two Super Lig games.

The victory fired Fenerbahce to the summit of the Super Lig standings with eight points after four matches.

Before they travel to Goztepe for their next Super Lig match October 17, the Dar es Salaam-born star will be hoping to extend his goalscoring form to the Tanzania national team when they battle Burundi in an international friendly match at Mkapa Stadium on October 11.

Samatta joined Fenerbahce on a season-long loan from a fortnight ago, which would be made permanent at the end of the season.