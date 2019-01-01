Samatta ends his goal drought in Genk’s draw against Royal Antwerp

The Tanzania international ended his barren spell to inspire the Blue and White to a share of points with ‎Laszlo Boloni

Mbwana Samatta finally ended his unimpressive form in front of goal when he found the back of the net in ’s comeback 2-2 draw with Royal Antwerp in Wednesday's Belgian First Division A game.

The 26-year-old last scored for the Blue and White in their defeat against Red Bull Salzburg on September 17 and halted the goal drought at Luminus Arena.

The international inspired his side’s comeback after Antwerp had raced into the lead through Didier Lamkel Ze and Ivo Rodrigues.

Samatta, who was afforded his 12th league appearance this season, halved the deficit in the 68th minute of the encounter after he was set up by Bryan Heynen.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 82nd minute after Rodrigues received his second yellow card and was subsequently sent off by referee Wesley Alen.

Genk profited from Antwerp’s setback when Sander Berge scored the all-important equaliser eight minutes after the incident.

Samatta, who now has seven goals this season, featured for the duration of the game along with international Paul Onuachu, while Stephen Odey played for seven minutes after replacing Congo’s Dieumerci Ndongala.

The Taifa Stars captain will hope to build on the performance when Genk take on Eupen in their next league game on Saturday.