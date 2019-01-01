Salzburg starlet Haaland scores nine goals as Norway break U-20 World Cup records against Honduras

The former Molde striker, who featured under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, put the Central American side to the sword in a 12-0 demolition

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland scored nine goals as he and Norway enjoyed a record-breaking day in a 12-0 demolition of Honduras in the Under-20 World Cup.

Norway and Honduras both entered the final group stage contest almost certainly requiring victory to have any hope of advancing to the knockout stages of the competition.

Though both were guaranteed to finish behind and New Zealand in Group C, a victory could lead to qualification as one of the top third-place countries and it did not take long for Norway to show themselves the team on top.

The 18-year-old Haaland opened the scoring for his side in the seventh minute and then doubled the advantage in the 20th minute to send Norway on their way.

After Leo Oestigaard made it 3-0 on the half-hour mark, Haaland completed his hat-trick six minutes later from the spot. He would get a fourth before the half was through as Norway walked into the dressing room with a commanding 5-0 advantage.

But things only got worse for Honduras in the second half.

After Jens Hague made it 6-0 a minute following the restart, Haaland netted again – his fifth of the evening – in the 50th minute, while Axel Gomez was sent off with a second yellow card seven minutes later.

In the 67th minute, Haaland equaled the Under-20 World Cup record with his sixth goal of the night and then 10 minutes later, shattered it with his seventh strike.

RECORD! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️



🇳🇴 Norway’s Erling Haland breaks the record for most goals scored in a FIFA U-20 World Cup match, scoring seven past Honduras in Lublin.#U20WC pic.twitter.com/TYD5fcfioV — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 30, 2019

Erman Markovic made it 10-0, before Haaland added yet two more goals, in the 88th and 90th minute respectively, to cap off the scoring for the Norwegians.

The 12-0 victory set a U-20 World Cup record for largest victory, took Norway’s goal difference from -4 to +8, and greatly increases the odds of their qualification for the knockout stages, while Honduras was eliminated.

Haaland had previously been held off the scoreboard in defeats to Uruguay and New Zealand, with Norway mustering just a single goal in the two contests.

The striker formerly featured for Molde under current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Norwegian top-flight, scoring 12 goals in his final season for the club.

Haaland moved to Salzburg in January and made just a pair of league appearances for the Austrian club, scoring a goal in his most recent appearance for them on May 12.