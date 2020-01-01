African All Stars

Salah’s brace: Liverpool star closing in on Messi and Lewandowski’s goal record

With his brace against the Saints, no player in the English Premier League has scored more home goals than the Egyptian ace

Liverpool continued their impressive Premier League title march by brushing aside Southampton 4-0, with Mohamed Salah achieving an enviable feat.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson had handed Jurgen Klopp’s men a two-goal lead before the Egyptian sealed the triumph with a brace.

With that, Salah has scored more home goals in this season's English top-flight campaign than any other player. On a broader scale, he is third behind Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski in Europe.

Klopp and his men have now racked up a 16th consecutive Premier League triumph - and 24th from 25 top-flight games this season to lead the log with 73 points.

Both sides have FA Cup fourth-round replays in midweek, with the Reds hosting Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday and Southampton travelling to Tottenham a day later.

