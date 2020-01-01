Salah: Victory against Leicester City made Liverpool believe in Premier League title

The Reds’ star says their victory over the Foxes in October was crucial in their race to be crowned English champions

Mohamed Salah claimed ’s victory over on October 5 last year, proved to be their inspiration in this season’s Premier League title race.

The Reds needed a 95th-minute penalty from James Milner to silence the Foxes 2-1 at Anfield Stadium after James Maddison had levelled Sadio Mane’s first-half effort.

The result helped Jurgen Klopp’s men extend their English top-flight winning run to 17 as well as maintain an early lead in the log.

More teams

Nevertheless, Liverpool emerged as champions for the first time since 1990 after Pep Guardiola’s failed to win at Stamford Bridge last week.

Speaking to Sky Sport, the international disclosed that victory over Brendan Rodgers’ men fueled their desire to win the diadem.

"Last season, we didn't have that luck. This season we had it - because you still need the luck anyway - so that moment felt like it was our season so let's go for it.,” Salah said.

"I think the first time we felt [a big moment towards winning the league] was when we beat Manchester City here [at Anfield].

"We said 'OK, now we'll go for it'. Then I think a few games as well, like Leicester City here when we won in the last minute, we knew mentally 'OK, this is our season now'.”

The ex-AS star also reflected on how he felt last term, realising the Reds would lose the English top-flight trophy to the Citizens, comparing it with their success this season.

"I do remember last year the game against away, when we drew, and I went to the dressing room, I put a towel over my head and I started to cry because that's the moment I felt like we had lost the Premier League," he continued.

"I think after that game, Manchester City stepped into first place then I was like 'it's going to be tough now because there are only a few games left' and you have to wait for them to draw games or something.

Article continues below

"When I look back to that, it's like 'Great, wow!' it's unbelievable to win it this season after last season because we lost it by one point. It's crazy to lose the Premier League with a one-point difference, it's unbelievable.”