'Salah should win Nobel Prize for Physics' - Liverpool star inspires Twitter meltdown

The Egyptian conjured up a magnificent goal against Die Mozartstadter at Red Bull Arena, and fans waxed lyrical about him on social media

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah sent Twitter into a frenzy following his breathtaking goal against Red Bull Salzburg in Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

After a goalless first half in Austria, Naby Keita put Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead in the 57th minute, before Salah doubled the lead a minute later.

Salah ran down Salzburg’s goal, rounded onrushing keeper Cican Stankovic before placing his effort inside the far post from an impossible angle.

The Reds won the encounter 2-0, and social media went into meltdown in praise of the former Chelsea player for how he masterfully executed the goal.

